My son (4 years old in this picture almost 5 now) loves fishing. So every chance we get he begs me to take him fishing and so we will load up and go to the local church pond. This catch was using a Florida Rig with a screw head weight into a black/blue plastic work. He started catching Bass on plastic lures when he was 3. Now he can cast the bait, finesse the line, set the hook and reel the fish in all on his own. Every single time he gets a fish his face lights up like a Christmas tree.

