I caught a huge stingray in Matagorda, Texas. It took 20 minutes to bring him in. The line broke when I was coming onshore but was able to stop the stingray from going further. My nephew, Mason, gave me his hook line so I could bring the stingray in. He was about 4 foot long and weighs more than 100lb. I let him go after everyone had a chance to see him. It was a great experience!

