Cuda Launches Versatile, Dependable Tools at ICAST

At ICAST, Cuda Fishing Tools debuted several tools and accessories that blend convenience, functionality and comfort. No matter the adventure, you can expect superior durability and craftsmanship in these new items, which include:

Bucket Tackle Center (MSRP $9.99)

A containment system designed to keep important tools organized and within reach, the Bucket Tackle Center stores multiple items and conveniently sits on the rim of a five-gallon bucket.

Cut and Scrape (MSRP: $19.99)

The perfect choice to cut and chop bait or scrape a cutting board clean, all while reducing fatigue, the Cut and Scrape features a Titanium Non-stick, stainless steel blade.

Cuda Prym1 Fishing Line

The Cuda Prym1 Fishing Line pairs some of Cuda’s best-selling tools with the popular Prym1 Camo Shoreline pattern in items such as:

9” Fillet Knife and Prym1 Sheath (MSRP: $24.99)

8” Snip and Prym1 Sheath (MSRP: $24.99)

Fillet Knife Kit with Prym1 Case (MSRP: $69.99)

Heavy Duty Split Ring Pliers (MSRP: $29.99)

The visible, full-tang construction of the 7.25-inch Heavy Duty Split Ring Pliers allows the tool to split rings and cut through mono and fluorocarbon with ease.

Professional Snip (MSRP: $59.99)

The corrosion-resistant, Titanium Non-stick, German 4116 stainless steel blades on the Professional Snip include a micro-serrated edge to quickly cut strapping, netting and fins, in addition to wire, braid, mono and fluorocarbon.

Professional Pliers (MSRP: $99.99)

The 8-inch, Professional Pliers features Titanium Alloy jaws that are resistant to both rust and corrosion, plus the multi-layer, two-tone, cold-molded Micarta® handles ensure a firm grip.

For more information on Cuda and the Cuda Pros, visit www.cudabrand.com.