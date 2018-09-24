MA3TY 1.5-5x32mm Crossbow Scope Review

Crossbow Scopes

One of the new growing trends in the outdoor realm is crossbows and there is no secret why. Crossbows allow virtually any hunter, young or old, to get into the archery sports without spending a fortune on equipment and hours of practice at the range. Take for example the Excalibur Assassin with its unique crank cocking system. Anyone from an 8-year-old to an 80-year-old can cock and shoot this crossbow multiple times in a day with ease. Most crossbow packages come with some sort of optic and I had taken a “crossbow scope” for granted over my many years of shooting with them.

That all changed one day when an outdoor manufacturer reached out to me to see if I would review one of their scopes. The MA3TY 1.5-5x32mm crossbow scope is a well-designed, affordable solution for anyone looking to get more out of their crossbow in the performance category. With a variable zoom and Feet Per Second adjustment, you can dial in the scope to the speed of your crossbow. I have shot 3x fixed and 4x fixed scopes for many years but this scope took the blue ribbon in my book for quality and overall value.

You can tell every detail of this optic was thought out during its design. The clarity is great, even in low shooting light conditions. The illuminated reticle choice of green or red also aids in low light shooting. My biggest archery buck hanging on the wall in my home office was shot near the end of legal shooting light one October evening and I owe the awesome shot placement to the illuminated reticle on the scope I was using. Unlike some scopes on the market, the entire reticle is not illuminated, only the center dots, which give a good balance of light transmission and reticle visibility. There is even a reminder at the bottom of the reticle so you remember to keep your fingers out of the rail area when shooting.

The Author’s Review and Shooting Demonstration of the MA3TY Scope

Keep in mind, as with any scope, the point of impact and the reticle markings may not be right one as every crossbow model has a different speed. I recommend to all of the crossbow hunters I encounter that you spend plenty of time at your archery range or backyard, if permissible, shooting your crossbow after you have it sighted in so you know exactly where to aim and any given yardage. In other words, don’t by the guy that does a “Hail Mary and Punt” or pulls a “Leeroy Jenkins” when shooting those farther distances or between dots on the reticle. Leave nothing to chance where possible. Do your homework before you hit the field or don’t take those longer shots and risk an unethical shot placement. Since you have a reticle that can go from 20-100 yards with this scope, it pays to know your bow and play the game to win!

That all being said, I was very impressed with this scope and all of the value packed into it for a great low price. If you are looking for an upgrade to your existing crossbow scope, red dot, or other sight, this would be a great consideration. I certainly enjoy shooting this scope on my Barnett Whitetail Hunter Pro and might even purchase one for my Barnett Raptor Reverse that my son has started shooting. Man do I love crossbows and scopes! You can check this MA3TY crossbow scope out for yourself on Amazon.com.

Dustin Vaughn Warncke