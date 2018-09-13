Podcast: Last Minute Prep for Deer Season, Dove Hunting and Other Outdoor Adventures with Guest Roy Crush

On this episode, Dustin sits down with Roy Crush from Texas Boys Outdoors, a TV show outdoor organization, and talk about opening weekend of dove season, last minute prep for deer hunting season and other outdoor adventures. Roy is one of the favorite guests of the show and we have a great time together.

Connect with Roy!

https://www.texasboysoutdoors.org/

https://www.facebook.com/Texas-Boys-Outdoors-440789635942571/

https://www.facebook.com/royboy42

Mentioned in the Show:

Frio Ice Chests: https://www.frioicechests.com/

Stationary Dove Decoys: https://amzn.to/2wMATXK

Mojo Dove Decoys: https://amzn.to/2NwOIEt

Vapor Trail Scents: http://vaportrailscents.com

Big & J: https://bigandj.com/

Hunter’s Specialities: http://hunterspec.com/

About the Podcast: The Best of the Outdoors Podcast is optimized to bring listeners the best in hunting, fishing, shooting, bowfishing and other outdoor activities. The show is broadcast across a number of different audio platforms and serves as a source of education and inspiration for all things outdoors. Host Dustin Warncke is a critically-acclaimed author, outdoor writer for TF&G and other publications, video and audio producer, speaker and blogger who has excelled in many areas of outdoor media.

Texas Fish & Game is the largest and most popular outdoor publication in the Lone Star State. No other publication matches our coverage of hunting, fishing, guns, gear, tackle, conservation, outdoor news, and wildlife subjects. Our editorial cadre includes the best outdoor writers in the Lone Star State—all experts in their respective fields. This is the sportsman’s one-stop resource for information and education on Texas’ outdoors.