[…]

This content is only available to Fishgame.com Pro Users. Please login here to view this content. Want to register for free?

Artificial Reef Basically a Net-Less Aquaculture IN THE SEARCH for great fishing spots, 13 miles northeast of the South Padre Island Jetties, is a massive handmade reef, RGV Reef. Some offshore Corpus Christi/Port Aransas anglers have