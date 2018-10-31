Podcast: Hunting New Zealand with Guest Simon Fowler

In this episode, Dustin connects with Simon Fowler and his guide service Wild Places Wild Game based in New Zealand. This is another “destinations” episode, exploring new places to adventure in the great outdoors. Dustin and Simon talk about hunting red stag, tahr, fallow deer, sheep and other wild game as well as fishing adventures that can be taken in and around New Zealand.

Contact Simon:

+6421737824

wildplaceswildgame.com

[email protected]

