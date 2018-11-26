Weirdest Animals of Africa

Africa has some of the most unusual creatures on the planet.

Throughout the continent there are all kinds of creatures that boggle the mind and are just downright unusual.

Here are a few those taking to the bush in Africa might just encounter.

Honey Badger: Famous for a Facebook meme, honey badgers really don’t care. They either decimate termite mounds or raid poultry operations with reckless abandon. Looking like a super-sized skunk with bulldog bulk they are definitely like nothing anyone would see stateside.

Red River Hog: This unique creature is abundant around river drainages throughout the mid-section of African into the southern tier. According to Wikipedia, “The red river hog has striking orange to reddish-brown fur, with black legs and a tufted white stripe along the spine. Adults have white markings around the eyes and on the cheeks and jaws; the rest of the muzzle and face are a contrasting black. The fur on the jaw and the flanks is longer than that on the body, with the males having especially prominent facial whiskers. Unlike other species of pig native to tropical Africa, the entire body is covered in hair, with no bare skin visible.”

Gerenuk: The gerenuk also known as the giraffe gazelle, is a long-necked antelope ound in the Horn of Africa and the drier parts of East Africa. The sole member of the genus Litocranius, the gerenuk was first described by the naturalist Victor Brooke in 1878. It is characterised by its long, slender neck and limbs according to Wikipedia.

Serval: The serval is one of the most striking cats in the world, known for its long ears and super long legs. These cats have incredible jumping abilities and are top notch bird hunters as they are able to flush them out of tall cover and snatch them in the air.

TF&G Staff