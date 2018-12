In this episode, Dustin discusses whitetail deer mysteries, the different species of whitetail deer in Texas, and much more with Chester Moore, TF&G’s Editor-in-Chief. This is a fun and spirited show with lots of educational tidbits and fascinating facts!

Sponsored by Accusharp Knife Sharpeners:

Mentioned in Show:

Vapor Trail Scents 33 Pt. Buck and Display Headlamp: www.vaportrailoutdoors.com

FishGame.com Articles of Interest:

https://fishgame.com/2018/11/whitetail-slam-in-texas/

https://fishgame.com/2017/10/fighting-bears-dancing-rattlesnakes-amazing-game-cam-photos-texas-mexico/