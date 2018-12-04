Xpress Boats Launches Xpress Outdoors

Xpress Boats is proud to announce the launch of its new webisode series XO: Xpress Outdoors featuring our host Doug Miller, Xpress Boats Pro Staff and Executive Operations Manager for the famed Grosse Savanne Lodge. Visit www.xpressboats. com/xo to view the first webisode.

“Xpress Outdoors has been a “passion project” for our marketing team for many years and it is now reality. The premise is simple, we have created a platform that is unique to the outdoor industry which is educational, entertaining and xciting while focusing on the X’s and O’s of our outdoor adventure. Whether it be bass fishing on Kentucky Lake, shooting Mallards in Arkansas or the trifecta (gator, bass, teal and a bonus 35” redfish on topwater) at Grosse Savanne Lodge we are committed to educating, and entertaining with limited commercialization which is something I personally want to see in an outdoor show” said Xpress Boats President, Rory Herndon.

“Our host, Doug Miller brings a breathe of fresh air and credibility to XO stemming from his degree in Wildlife Management and years of xperience in the field as he is able to humbly educate and entertain. Doug possesses a unique chemistry with all of his guests as he elicits robust dialogue, humor and fun. Additionally, XO has a unique component called “Beyond the Boat” which is a complimentary piece that will follow shortly after each episode focused on the personal side of our guests and friends of Xpress Boats” said Director of Marketing, Clay Connor.

Xpress Boats is family owned and operated by the Herndon family since 1966. Fifty-two years ago in an old schoolhouse in Friendship, AR Kermit Bryant’s dream was to develop the original “all-welded” aluminum boat. Today, Xpress operates out of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hot Springs, AR producing top of the line boats for nearly any application.

Click here to watch the new program.

Staff Reports