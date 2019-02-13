Big Hogs Invade Texas City (Video)

Seeing raccoons, opossums and even coyotes in the city is commonplace throughout the American South. But a much larger creature has entered the concrete jungle and its suburban outposts-the feral hog.

Graham, TX isn’t a big city but it has a Wal-Mart, a few hotels and is lined with neighborhoods.

And when Marci Huckobey was headed out to get gas Jan. 17 she did not expect to see an entire sounder of large wild hogs rooting up the manicured city roadside illuminated by the light of the gas station.

But as you can see that is what she encountered.

These are some large hogs in the video above and they are unafraid of the passing vehicle.

In 2017 I wrote about hogs being displaced into the Houston and Beaumont, TX areas through the widespread regional flooding of Hurricane Harvey. Check out that entry here along with a video of a large boar at someone’s front door.

Back in 2016 I began writing on what I predicted would be an invasion of hogs into cities in the South and that the very biggest hogs would exist in urban greenbelts and in suburban areas due to a lack of hunting pressure to grow to maximum size and plenty of food and cover.

Recently a 400 pound boar was captured near a school bus stop in Palm Bay, Fla according to the report at Clickorlando.com

“Very seldom do we ever run into hogs like this, that are so massive and so big,” said Melbourne wildlife trapper James Dean.

About two weeks ago, Dean received a call reporting “a very large boar hog” that was tearing up sod around a playground, near a school bus stop. A nearby resident also sent him a nighttime photo of the great beast rooting behind a tree.

2019 is going to be a wild ride and wild hogs in the city will be something we will have ample opportunity to cover.

Chester Moore, Jr.