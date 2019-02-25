LETTERS TO THE EDITOR – March 2019

Red Reel Fans

Thank You very much for your article published in the December 2018 issue of Texas Fish & Game about the “Red Reel”. It was very entertaining. My brother and I grew up with our dad using this reel every time we went fishing. It has landed several fish, lots of memories, and quite a few tales of the one that got away.

We are not sure when it was purchased, but as stated it has been in our family our entire lives. Please see the attached pictures of the leather case, reel, oil, and tool. As you can see he was very proud and protective of it.

Also, notice that the emblem on the side of the reel was attached upside down. He was particularly proud of the fact that he had purchased an unusual one.

Please know that your work Mr. Doggett and this entire publication is very much appreciated and enjoyed by this family every month. Keep up the good work.

Crowell Brothers

Dale & John

I love the work at fishgame.com. It’s nice to get the e-newsletters with all of the information that is so varied. We especially like State of the Nation and Wildlife Wednesday.

The recent story on unusual animals was particularly intriguing and reminds me of tales told around the campfire.

Keep up the great work!

Don and Ella Stone

Editor: Thank you very much. We work hard to keep fishgame.com updated with cutting-edge outdoors information. Be on the lookout for some investigative series coming soon on the fishing, hunting and wildlife sides of what we cover.

Proper Guide Tips

I read your article in Texas Fish & Game entitled “Fishing as a Service Industry” (The January 2019 “Texas Saltwater” column by Cal Gonzalez) in which you pointed out that some customers were not generous when the tip jar came around.

My question is, on a percentage basis, what tip is considered appropriate for a guide who makes every effort to show his customers a good time? As for me personally, the most the wife will not make me feel guilty about is one inshore bay trip about every two years. The current cost of a trip is $550 and my usual tip for a well-placed effort is $50.

The guides have all been professional, so they don’t behave as if this tip is anything other than the norm. What percentage does a guide consider acceptable? What is the average amount that clients tip for such a trip? I do not bring the catch into the equation. I think the guide works the hardest when the fish don’t cooperate; and, in my opinion, that is when the customer learns the most assuming he has hired a good guide.

George Erchinge

Gonzales: Fifteen percent is good but if he or she did an extra good job consider 20 percent.

