Turkey Diversity In Music City

The National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) Convention in Nashville is a massive, massive event.

With tens of thousands of attendees gathering at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and hundreds of exhibitors showing the latest in production innovations it is a paradise for turkey hunters.

I came from the perspective of seeing what’s going on in the world of turkey and turkey habitat conservation and hunt adventures around the country. And I was not disappointed.

Here are some interesting finds and observations from the show.

*The first thing visitors see when walking into the event is a massive display of whitetail and turkey taxidermy that were part of a nation-wide competition. The work is stunning but the thing that captured my attention was a smoke phase Osceola turkey. They are the most challenging bird of the Grand Slam due to rarity and intensely thick habitat. Finding and taking a smoke phase is like shooting a double drop tine albino buck. Beyond rare. Cool stuff.

*Conservation really is heart of the turkey hunting community. Virtually everyone I spoke with talked in terms of habitat, restoration and hunter recruitment. I had lengthy talks with NWTF Texas members who were very excited about their role in helping bring eastern turkey back to the Pineywoods and upgrading turkey conservation in the Lone Star State. Great things are coming to my home state.

*Turkey diversity is important to the hunters who pursue these great birds. The aforementioned Grand Slam which consists of the Eastern, Rio Grande, Osceola and Merriam’s is looked at as a lifelong goal by many hunters and managing birds so these subspecies stay at huntable numbers. In addition outfitters offering hunts for Gould’s and ocellated turkey had big lines. And while these hunts can be expensive, in comparison to taking a Grand Slam of North American wild sheep it is affordable. That should inspire hunters looking for something new and exciting to pursue.

*There are lots of lady turkey hunters and a number of lady hunter entrepreneurs with turkey-centric products. Very cool stuff on the show floor. It’s wonderful to see the hunting community considering women more and also reaching out to minorities in a real, forward-thinking way.

Great stuff and a great show.

Chester Moore, Jr.