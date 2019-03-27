Podcast: Texas Brigades, Conservation and Coastal Fishing with Guest Derek York

On this episode, Dustin sits down with TPWD staff and Coastal Brigade Camp Co-Director Derek York and they talk about hunting and fishing the great state of Texas, conservation initiatives in Derek’s work with the state and new rules for speckled trout. In a usual upbeat fun podcast episode, Derek and Dustin talk about the Texas Brigades summer camps that teach young adults about the outdoors and preserving it for the future and some upcoming fundraising events.

Learn More:

https://www.texasbrigades.org

https://www.facebook.com/derek.york.75

https://www.facebook.com/TexasBrigades

This Show Sponsored by Accusharp:

https://accusharp.com/buy-now