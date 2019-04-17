Podcast: Outdoor Gear Review Mashup with Host Dustin Warncke

On this special bonus episode, Dustin rides solo talking about some of his recent gear finds from Amazon.com and other retailers. Dustin gives his “no-bull” review of some great outdoor products he has been using in the field and how they can help you experience the best of the outdoors.
Game Cams:
WingHome Trail Camera: Model 290C
https://amzn.to/2DcTe4j
Campark Trail Game Camera
https://amzn.to/2X9hRX5
Rifle Accessories:
Universal Dovetail Short Rail and Winchester Model 94 & Rossi Model 92 Optics Rails
(No-Drill/No-Gunsmith)
http://universalopticsrail.com
Flashlights:
COAST Focusing LED Headlamp
https://amzn.to/2Ih48ud
COAST Zoomable Rechargeable Flashlight USB
https://coastportland.com/product/hx5r/
MA3TY Tactical Flashlight with Offset Picatinny Rail Mount and Pressure Switch
https://amzn.to/2P6yuQr
VASTFIRE Green/Red/UV LED Combo Flashlight
https://amzn.to/2URMfI7
Camping/Hunting Gear:
ALPS OutdoorZ Extreme Pursuit X Hunting Pack
https://amzn.to/2P9WRwH
CRAZY ANTS Tactical Backpack
https://amzn.to/2KwGATZ
Yeacool Survival Camping Axe & Multi-Tool Kit
https://amzn.to/2D9E680
MA3TY 1.5-5×32 Crossbow Scope
https://amzn.to/2DbDWgu
Fishing Gear:
Bubba Blade 9″ Flex Fillet Knife
https://amzn.to/2Db4qhY
Bubba Blade 7.5 Inch Fishing Pliers with Stainless Steel Jaws
https://amzn.to/2X69fAH
Gamakatsu Waterproof Fishing Dry Bag/Backpack
https://amzn.to/2D9EWBG