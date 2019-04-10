Podcast: Turkey Revolution – Hunting Wild Turkeys in the Spring with Guest Chester Moore

On this episode, Dustin sits down with Chester Moore, Editor-in-Chief of Texas Fish & Game Magazine and host of Moore Outdoors on KLVI 560 AM. Dustin and Chester talk about turkey hunting, conservation in the turkey woods and have an inspiring conversation about this incredible species as a worthy opponent to hunt in the spring with a shotgun or bow. Chester has been working on launching the Turkey Revolution movement to help with education and conservation of this fascinating species and he talks about his goal of a Texas turkey slam. This is a fun show as usual!

