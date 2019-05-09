A Look At The Yamaha V8 XTO

Offshore Outboard

The Yamaha V8 XTO Offshore® offers the extreme of power, toughness, integration, and convenience. Using cutting-edge industry technology, Yamaha has created a true game-changer in the outboard motor market. The V8 XTO has 5.6-liters of thrust and features an impressive 425 horsepower. It is also the first four-stroke powerhead in the outboard market to use Direct Injection, providing maximum power and fuel efficiency.

The Yamaha V8 XTO Offshore is also the first outboard motor of its kind to have fully integrated electric steering. The electric motor moves and secures the outboard directly, resulting in a faster, more precise steering system, all without sacrificing power. Combine that with Yamaha’s new upgraded Helm Master, and you’ve got the most precise and responsive steering experience available.

The Yamaha Offshore XTO’s alternator delivers 90-plus amps of total available power, with up to 58 amps at trolling RPM and up to 72 amps net charging at around 1,500 RPM, where it’s needed most. Exhaust is routed away from the propellers, resulting in up to 300 percent more reverse thrust that the F350.

Boats powered by the V8 XTO Offshore are easier than ever to service. The unique gearcase lubricant exchange system allows fluid change in the water, meaning that the beat never even has to leave the dock for a lower unit service. The motor is also backed by the best-trained dealer network in the industry and comes with a five-year limited warranty. Simply put, with the V8 XTO Offshore, you’re boating experience will be second to none.

The reception to the new Yamaha V8 XTO Offshore has been overwhelmingly positive in the market. These outboards, accompanied with systems such as the latest generation of Helm Master® and Yamaha’s CL7™ Display, provide boaters the best experience to enjoy time on the water. As seen in the market, XTOs are offered in single to quint application.