Tagged Redfish Release Halted

Recent pollution-related incidents have caused officials with the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) to for the first time halt release of tagged redfish in part of the Galveston Bay area ahead of their STAR tournament.

Due to circumstances beyond our control, CCA Texas STAR specially-tagged redfish will not be released later this week into Galveston Bay area waters deemed contaminated by the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) because of the Houston Ship Channel barge collision. A link to the consumption advisory is provided below. The DSHS recommendation includes portions of Galveston and Trinity bays north of a line from the end of the Texas City Dike to Smith Point.

https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ news/updates.shtm

We will maintain our commitment to STAR anglers under these circumstances. The remaining waters of the Galveston bay complex will now receive ALL the tagged redfish designated for the entire complex, prior to tournament kickoff. These fish will be concentrated into areas not affected by the accident.

In order to honor our anglers affected by this event, CCA Texas STAR will conduct an additional tagged redfish release later, once the DSHS consumption advisory has been lifted. This second release will transpire at typical locations with the historical number of redfish as past determined for both Trinity and Galveston Bays. Be on the lookout for a follow up email to confirm that this release has taken place.

The STAR Tournament Committee understands that this situation is not ideal, but we consider this to be the best course of action given the circumstances. We thank you for your understanding and patience in this matter. We appreciate our loyal STAR anglers and their unwavering dedication to this remarkable tournament.

Thank you for your support of CCA Texas and the STAR Tournament!

Bill Kinney – Tournament Director