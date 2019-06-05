Feds Seeking Opinion On Wolf Delisting

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is extending by 60 days the public comment period on a proposed rule to remove the gray wolf from the List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife under the Endangered Species Act.

The proposal to delist gray wolves is based on sound science, a thorough analysis of threats and how they have been alleviated, and the ongoing commitment and proven track record of states and tribes to continue managing for healthy wolf populations once delisted.

The Service is extending the comment period to allow all interested parties additional time to comment on the proposed rule. We will consider information and recommendations from all interested parties. We intend that any final action resulting from this proposal will be based on the best scientific and commercial data available and will be as accurate and as effective as possible. Our final determination will take into consideration all comments and any additional information we receive during the comment period.

In addition, we will hold one or more public hearings on our proposed rule and will provide additional information about these hearings in a future Federal Register notice.

The gray wolf joins the bald eagle, peregrine falcon, American alligator, brown pelican and 33 other species of animals and plants in U.S. states, territories and waters that have been brought back from the brink with the help of the ESA. Countless more have improved or stabilized.

The recovery of the gray wolf is attributable primarily to successful interagency cooperation. States continue to demonstrate their ability to effectively manage wolf populations that guarantee the long-term sustainability of the species. The regulatory mechanisms put in place by these partners will last beyond federal delisting of the wolf and will ensure the long-term survival of the species.

The public comment period on the proposed rule that published on March 15, 2019 will now close at midnight on July 15, 2019. Comments already submitted need not be resubmitted, as they will be fully considered in preparation of the final rule. Instructions on how to submit comments are provided at http://www.regulations.gov, Docket Number: FWS-HQ-ES-2018-0097. The Federal Register notice provides additional detailed information on how the public can submit written comments and information.

The proposed rule, comments and materials we receive, as well as supporting documentation, are available for public inspection on the docket.

More information is available online at: https://www.fws.gov/home/wolfrecovery/.

