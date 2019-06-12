New Evinrude E-TEC G2 In-Line-Three Outboards

We’ve mentioned before the Evinrude E-TEC G2 300 outboard, and we also brought you up to date when they introduced a new line of smaller G2 outboards a couple of years ago. Well, they went back to the drawing board not long ago, and new for 2019 is a 1.9 liter, in-line-three version of the G2 which will be available in 115 HO, 140, and 150 horsepower sizes.

This isn’t a pared-down version of the larger engines, but is an all-new platform with several interesting improvements. The most spectacular is easy to see. Or rather, to hear. Responding to consumer demand for quieter, smoother motors, Evinrude made a serious effort to tone down the volume with these new powerplants. The difference is quite noticeable. In fact, while they may not be quite as pin-drop-quiet as a few of the most stealthy four-strokes out there, these direct-injection two-strokes are just as hushed and maybe even a bit quieter than some of the other four-strokes on the market – it’s a toss-up. The bottom line? After listening with their own ears most people will likely consider this previous sticking point to now be a non-issue.

Another surprise you’ll get when you run one of these engines for the first time is the fact that they have digital controls. Few outboards in this size range offer that perk, and normally you’d have to pay extra for it. On the 115 HO, 140, and 150, however, it’s a standard feature. Dittos for other G2 perks like a five year/500 hour scheduled maintenance program, cleaner rigging, and the neck-snapping acceleration of two-stroke torque. Plus, these engines have a 10- to 15-percent fuel economy advantage as compared to most four-stroke competitors.

Wait a sec – these two-strokes burn less fuel than a four-stroke? We were shocked to hear that claim, too, when Evinrude first rolled out the G2 powerplants. But testing of multiple G2s on multiple transoms has proven that a 10- to 15-percent advantage is realistic when comparing fuel consumption at cruising speeds. Don’t forget, these are direct injection motors. That means they get better distribution of atomized fuel in the combustion chamber as compared to “regular” EFI motors.

Will a new G2 be the best pick for you and your boat? That’s a call only you can make. But we can say one thing for sure: we can’t wait to see what comes from Evinrude’s drawing boards next. Visit Evinrude, for more information.