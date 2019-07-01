Kids Tourney Coming Aug. 10

Get ready for the 19th Annual Speedy Stop Kid’s Fishing Tournament!
Kids ages 2-12 can participate for free Saturday, Aug. 10.
Goodie bags & T-Shirts provided to the first 500 kids to check in!
DATE: Saturday, Aug. 10
WHERE: Port O’Connor Community Center
WHO: Kids ages 2-12
COST: FREE!
WHAT TO BRING: KID’S TICKET TO REGISTRATION/WEIGH-IN
SCHEDULE:
6:00A-7:30A – On-Site Registration/Check-In
6:00A-12:00P – Kid’s Fishing Tournament
10:00A-12:00P – Weigh-In
11:00A-1:00P – Lunch & Awards Ceremony
TOURNAMENT DIVISIONS:
1. Half-Pint Division: – AGES 2-6
2. Sow Trout Division: – AGES 7-9
3. Bull Red Division: – AGES 10-12
4. Open Division: – AGES 2-12
PRIZES: Prizes and medals will be awarded to the top 3 places in each division and category.
DIVISION CATEGORIES:
Crab(1st-3rd)
Piggy Perch(1st-3rd)
Hard Head (1st-3rd)
Trout(1st-3rd)
Redfish(1st-3rd)
Open category(1st-3rd) (any legal species)
SMALLEST FISH OPEN DIVISION: FOR ALL KIDS (2-12)(1st-3rd) Smallest fish (any legal species, min. length of 4”) in case of a tie in this division, the earliest entry will be awarded.