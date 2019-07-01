Kids Tourney Coming Aug. 10

Goodie bags & T-Shirts provided to the first 500 kids to check in!

Get ready for the 19th Annual Speedy Stop Kid’s Fishing Tournament !

DATE: Saturday, Aug. 10

WHERE: Port O’Connor Community Center

WHO: Kids ages 2-12

COST: FREE!

WHAT TO BRING: KID’S TICKET TO REGISTRATION/WEIGH-IN

SCHEDULE:

6:00A-7:30A – On-Site Registration/Check-In

6:00A-12:00P – Kid’s Fishing Tournament

10:00A-12:00P – Weigh-In

11:00A-1:00P – Lunch & Awards Ceremony

TOURNAMENT DIVISIONS:

1. Half-Pint Division: – AGES 2-6

2. Sow Trout Division: – AGES 7-9

3. Bull Red Division: – AGES 10-12

4. Open Division: – AGES 2-12

PRIZES: Prizes and medals will be awarded to the top 3 places in each division and category.

DIVISION CATEGORIES:

Crab(1st-3rd)

Piggy Perch(1st-3rd)

Hard Head (1st-3rd)

Trout(1st-3rd)

Redfish(1st-3rd)

Open category(1st-3rd) (any legal species)

SMALLEST FISH OPEN DIVISION: FOR ALL KIDS (2-12)(1st-3rd) Smallest fish (any legal species, min. length of 4”) in case of a tie in this division, the earliest entry will be awarded.

