Kids Tourney Coming Aug. 10

Get ready for the 19th  Annual Speedy Stop Kid’s Fishing Tournament!

Kids ages 2-12 can participate for free Saturday, Aug. 10.

Goodie bags & T-Shirts provided to the first 500 kids to check in!

DATE: Saturday, Aug. 10

WHERE: Port O’Connor Community Center

WHO: Kids ages 2-12

COST: FREE!

WHAT TO BRING: KID’S TICKET TO REGISTRATION/WEIGH-IN

SCHEDULE:
6:00A-7:30A – On-Site Registration/Check-In
6:00A-12:00P – Kid’s Fishing Tournament
10:00A-12:00P – Weigh-In
11:00A-1:00P – Lunch & Awards Ceremony

TOURNAMENT DIVISIONS:
1. Half-Pint Division: – AGES 2-6
2. Sow Trout Division: – AGES 7-9
3. Bull Red Division: – AGES 10-12
4. Open Division: – AGES 2-12

PRIZES: Prizes and medals will be awarded to the top 3 places in each division and category.

DIVISION CATEGORIES:
Crab(1st-3rd)

Piggy Perch(1st-3rd)

Hard Head (1st-3rd)

Trout(1st-3rd)

Redfish(1st-3rd)

Open category(1st-3rd) (any legal species)

SMALLEST FISH OPEN DIVISION: FOR ALL KIDS (2-12)(1st-3rd) Smallest fish (any legal species, min. length of 4”) in case of a tie in this division, the earliest entry will be awarded.

For more information click here.

