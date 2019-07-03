Podcast: Fishing, Hunting, Archery and Other Outdoor Fun with Guest Jeff Stewart

On this episode, Dustin sits down with author and TF&G contributor Jeff Stewart and they venture through a number of topics on fishing, hunting, archery, bowfishing, wild hogs and more.
Jeff and Dustin both share the best parts of the Texas Outdoor Nation and beyond and the lifestyle and common threads that connect us to the great outdoors.
Connect with Jeff Stewart:
https://www.facebook.com/jeff.stewart.505
https://www.facebook.com/Alphadog-Blades-185251542245169/
Products Reviewed by Dustin
Betionol SD Card Reader for Trail Camera/SLR Camera With 32GB SD Card
https://amzn.to/2RHVKFJ
BOG DeathGrip
https://amzn.to/2Jdrz5y
BOG Fieldpod MAX
https://amzn.to/2IZzTXJ
BOG Fieldpod MAGNUM
https://amzn.to/2ZTwy1S
Texas Jack’s Famous Venison Recipe Book: Bringing Wild Game to the Kitchen (Paperback)
https://amzn.to/2XBvKS6
TF&G Website/Blog