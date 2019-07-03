Podcast: Fishing, Hunting, Archery and Other Outdoor Fun with Guest Jeff Stewart

July 3, 2019
fishing podcast

On this episode, Dustin sits down with author and TF&G contributor Jeff Stewart and they venture through a number of topics on fishing, hunting, archery, bowfishing, wild hogs and more.

Jeff and Dustin both share the best parts of the Texas Outdoor Nation and beyond and the lifestyle and common threads that connect us to the great outdoors.

 

Connect with Jeff Stewart:

https://www.facebook.com/jeff.stewart.505

https://www.facebook.com/Alphadog-Blades-185251542245169/

Products Reviewed by Dustin

Betionol SD Card Reader for Trail Camera/SLR Camera With 32GB SD Card
https://amzn.to/2RHVKFJ

BOG DeathGrip
https://amzn.to/2Jdrz5y

BOG Fieldpod MAX
https://amzn.to/2IZzTXJ

BOG Fieldpod MAGNUM
https://amzn.to/2ZTwy1S

Texas Jack’s Famous Venison Recipe Book: Bringing Wild Game to the Kitchen (Paperback)
https://amzn.to/2XBvKS6

 

TF&G Website/Blog

www.fishgame.com

