Podcast: Whitetail Deer Management & Habitat Tips, Exotic Hunting & More with Guest Dr. Mike Wilson

On this episode, Dustin sits down with Dr. Mike Wilson from Wilson Wildlife, based in the Northeast Texas area. We talk about what goes into growing high quality whitetail deer, improving the overall health of a deer herd, native and exotic game hunting, why hunters should get along with each other, and other fun topics.

As president and owner of Wilson Wildlife, Dr. Mike runs a whitetail deer farm and online retail gear store carrying feeders, BBQ grills, tactical gear, and other hunting accessories. As a board certified medical doctor. Dr. Wilson also serves a role as an emergency room physician at a local Tyler hospital.

