The Amazingly Adaptive Shad Dart

Few lures are as simple, basic, unassuming, yet effective, as the dart. Yes, marabou jigs come close, but they rarely carry as much weight for the size. Sure, some jig heads with plastic tails create a similar profile, but plastics rarely adapt well when used in conjunction with bait. Yet the shad dart casts and sinks farther and faster than similar alternatives, works great when tipped, and can be used for just about anything. So the next time you glance in the tacklebox and see those old, unused darts, remember:
Yes, you can do an awful lot of different things with a dart. In fact, the simple dart is so darn versatile that when you open up the self-contained fishing kits packed into life-rafts, you’ll often find a pair of them included (usually the red-head/yellow ones, as seen to far left in the picture). So don’t neglect those plain old darts and leave them locked away in the tacklebox. They may lack the flash and appeal of high-tech lures, but they’re every bit as effective as just about anything lining the tackle shop shelves.