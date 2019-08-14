Podcast: Fishing Trends, New Innovations and More at the ICAST 2019 Fishing Show with Host Dustin Warncke

On this episode, host Dustin Warncke rides solo, recording live from the ICAST fishing show last month. He talks about fishing trends, new products, innovative companies and other fun fishing topics related to the fishing industry and what happened at ICAST this year. Thank you as always for watching, reading and listening. Please tell a friend about the show and give us a 5-star rating on iTunes!

 

Havalon Knives: https://www.havalon.com/ 

Frio Coolers and Outdoor Products: https://frioicechests.com/

BOTE Paddle Boards/Inflatable SUPs: https://www.boteboard.com 

Mustad Fishing: https://mustad-fishing.com/

Go Fish Cam: https://gofishcam.com/

Arctic Ice Cooler Packs: https://arctic-ice.com/ 

Line Cutterz: https://www.linecutterz.com/ 

Outdoor Edge Knives/Tools: https://www.outdooredge.com/

Nomad Design Tackle: https://www.nomaddesigntackle.com/ 

Pop Hat: https://thepophat.com/

JL Marine/Power-Pole: https://www.power-pole.com/

Yo-Zuri: http://yo-zuri.com/

Wiley-X Sunglasses: https://wileyx.com/

Okuma Fishing, Fish Lab, Soft Steel: https://www.okumafishing.com

Reeler’s Sheild Natural Sunscreen: https://reelers-shield.com/

Connect with Dustin!

Facebook: https://facebook.com/dustin.warncke

Articles/Blogs from FishGame.com: https://fishgame.com/tag/dustin-warncke/ 

Personal Hub: www.dustinsprojects.com

