10MM AR15 – CMMG Banshee!

The CMMG Banshee uses a Radial Delayed Blowback operating system to reduce felt recoil significantly. What that means is that there are radial cuts on the bolt that delay the opening of the bolt. This slows down the heavy bolt carrier and allows for less recoil.
The other advantage to this design is that it allows for more gas to escape the barrel before it opens. This is great for use with silencers because it decreases the amount of gas in your face but also decreases the amount of “port pop” that you can experience with a silencer.
To help out that special bolt is an H3 buffer and a 3.5oz tuning weight pre-installed in the carrier. A standard carbine buffer is also included in the box if you want to run lighter loads. For loads above 190gr use, the H3 buffer and anything under 190gr uses the included carbine buffer. Finally, if you are shooting suppressed, then CMMG sells an 8oz buffer that will help tune your rifle.
One of the defining features of the CMMG Banshee is the Ripstock or Ripbrace, which helps if you don’t want to pay for the SBR. Both the brace and the stock have the ability to grab the stock and pull without pushing a button. The stock can be adjusted to stop at whatever point is comfortable for the user.
The barrel is 8” and threaded .578×28 if you want to change the included brake out for a silencer. Rounding out the Banshee is the CMMG Ambi charging handle that makes for quick cycling of the bolt.
Ammo testing with the DoubleTap ammo showed an average of 1203 fps on ammo that is 1250 fps on a 5″ barrel. So if you want to shoot subsonic ammo, it will still be subsonic through the Banshee. Accuracy was great, as expected from CMMG; even with a red dot, I put up a tight group at 100 yards.
CMMG offers several different flavors of the 10mm Banshee for you to choose from. They start at $1299 and go up to $1649 for the version of the 300 series that you see in the video. If you want to see a breakdown of the differences, you can see them here. I did find them selling for $1,100-$1,400 for BigDaddyUnlimited members.
Overall, the CMMG Banshee in 10mm is a very pleasant gun to shoot. The recoil is not much more than the 9mm version. There is a little more bounce in the recoil, but not much. If you want a 10mm carbine, then you should check out the CMMG Banshee.