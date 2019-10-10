10MM AR15 – CMMG Banshee!

To help out that special bolt is an H3 buffer and a 3.5oz tuning weight pre-installed in the carrier. A standard carbine buffer is also included in the box if you want to run lighter loads. For loads above 190gr use, the H3 buffer and anything under 190gr uses the included carbine buffer. Finally, if you are shooting suppressed, then CMMG sells an 8oz buffer that will help tune your rifle.

One of the defining features of the CMMG Banshee is the Ripstock or Ripbrace, which helps if you don’t want to pay for the SBR. Both the brace and the stock have the ability to grab the stock and pull without pushing a button. The stock can be adjusted to stop at whatever point is comfortable for the user.

The barrel is 8” and threaded .578×28 if you want to change the included brake out for a silencer. Rounding out the Banshee is the CMMG Ambi charging handle that makes for quick cycling of the bolt.