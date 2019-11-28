A Look At America’s “Duck Factory”

The Duck Factory

There is no denying that the Prairie Pothole Region of North America (America’s duck factory) is critical breeding and nesting and breeding habitat for birds. Sixty percent of North America’s ducks are hatched there, and hundreds of species of shore birds and songbirds rely on this iconic landscape, including several endangered species.

Click here to watch.

Unfortunately, few people know about the importance of this vast and beautiful region and what it means for wildlife. Narrated by award-winning actor Michael Keaton, Wings Over Water, a new IMAX film produced with the support of Ducks Unlimited, will showcase this important region of our continent through the stunning visual storytelling format IMAX is famous for. The film is scheduled for release across the country in 2021.