Lansky C-Sharp Review

There are some products where you wonder if there can be any more innovations made to it or any improvements possible as it is already that good. Lansky, the maker of phenomenal knife sharpening tools did it, yet again, with the ceramic C-Sharp Knife Sharpener. Now you may have remembered reading my review about the Lansky Quadsharp I did several months ago. That sharpener uses carbide inserts which is great for everyday use applications. Traditionally in many sharpeners we are taught to use the carbide inserts for getting an edge on a knife and the ceramic inserts for finely polishing the edge. But a complete 4 angle sharpener with all ceramic inserts? Is it my birthday already? That a great idea!

I am so glad they put this product together as I like to finely hone my blades so they are the sharpest they can be. I learned from my father many years ago that if a man has a dull knife, he may do better to not use one at all. To this day, my dad will test the sharpness of my pocket knife when we see each other and I always try to be prepared! The C-Sharp greatly helps that cause. And it is so easy to use!

I have been sharpening knives with carbide and ceramic sharpeners for many years now but I have always wondered, what are the best uses for all of these different sharpening angles? I plan to help solve that mystery today. I borrowed this wonderful explanation right from Lansky’s website, www.lansky.com:

17° Angle:

The 17° angle should be used when an extremely sharp but delicate edge is needed. This angle is perfect for razor blades, scalpels, and similar tools.

20° Angle:

The 20° angle provides an excellent edge for kitchen cutlery and filet knives. It is a commonly used angle for higher quality blades, and possibly the most often used.

25° Angle:

The 25° angle is the recommended angle for most knives that need a durable, sharp edge. This angle is ideal for hunting and outdoor knives.

30° Angle:

The 30° Angle is an excellent angle for knives that see a lot of heavy use. This could include cutting cardboard, wire, or carpets.

I was so excited to find this explanation, I just had to share. Having the option of 4 different angles with a ceramic sharpener is the best of both worlds. Get a perfect edge and the angle you need, honed with fine precision. For the cost of this sharpener, it indeed makes a great birthday or anytime gift or even a stocking stuffer for Christmas. It is a brilliantly engineered, durable sharpener and it fits in the palm of your hand or your pocket, making it really easy to transport on your hunting and fishing trips or other outdoor adventures. Forget packing your wet stones, honing steels or sharpening kits. Of course there are places for tools like these but for the quick and convenient use of a sharpener on the go,, it is hard to top this Lansky product. The C-Sharp gets my full Texas Tested seal of approval and my highest recommendation. After all, it is hard to argue with the usefulness of a sharp knife no matter where you are in your outdoor excursions. You won’t go wrong with buying one of these for yourself and the loved ones in your life. Learn more at www.lansky.com or check this product out at Amazon: https://amzn.to/2H140g2. Stay sharp!

Dustin Vaughn Warncke