Learn About TPWD Sunset Process

The Sunset Advisory Commission is reviewing the mission and performance of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and welcomes public comments on whether the agency is still needed and ideas to improve its operations and services. The Texas Sunset Act requires the Sunset Commission to periodically review TPWD and recommend whether to continue the agency and change state law to improve the agency’s efficiency and effectiveness. The Legislature ultimately will decide whether to continue TPWD and adopt Sunset’s other statutory recommendations. The Commission also may adopt management directives for TPWD that do not require statutory change.

This particular process has three stages. First, staff on the comittee will evaluate TPWD, seek public input, and issue a report recommending solutions to problems found. Second, this special Commission will hold two public meetings: a hearing on the staff report and the agency, and a decision meeting to adopt recommendations to the Legislature based on the report and public comments. Third, the Legislature will convene in January 2021 and will consider Sunset’s statutory recommendations in a Sunset bill for TPWD.

Here are several ways to provide comments and suggestions to staff on TPWD’s mission, operations, and services:

Send an email to [email protected]

Submit comments online at www.sunset.texas.gov

Send a letter to Sunset Advisory Commission, Attn: TPWD, P.O. Box 13066, Austin, Texas 78711

Call (512) 463-1300 to speak to Danielle Nasr, project manager of the TPWD review

Please provide your comments by December 2, 2019, to ensure staff can fully consider your input while conducting their review. Comments submitted before the staff report is published in June 2020 will remain confidential.

Stay informed! Visit www.sunset.texas.gov to sign up for email alerts on the staff report and the Sunset Commission’s public meetings on TPWD.

(Editor’s Note: Sunset provisions can have heavy implications for TPWD. It is rarely spoken of but is conducted every decade.)

Source: Texas Parks & Wildlife Department