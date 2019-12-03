How Powerful is a 50 Cal?

Then we move onto the Triple R Munitions solid brass 650 GR match ammo. In the previous test, the solid brass bullets punched through the pine tree without any issues.

Next up is the 50 BMG API (armor-piercing incendiary) 647 GR FMJ with a solid steel core. The solid steel core of the API does some severe damage to steel plates. You can see that video here.

For the grand finale, we shoot the M1 633 GR incendiary rounds. These are a bit of a wild card since I haven’t shot them before.