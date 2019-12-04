Podcast: Fishing Friends Wildcard Mashup with Various Guests – Live in Venice, Louisiana

Kayak Trolling, 101December 3, 2019
Texas Rainbow Trout Stockings BeginDecember 4, 2019
Subscribe on your favorite podcast app or listen right here!
Host Dustin Warncke rolls out a new recorded live podcast episode in Venice, Louisiana as part of the annual Confluence Writers Summit and holds down the fort as he has the most guests ever in the history of the show at one time! Many companies were a part of this show such as OKUMA, BUBBA, SPRO, and more. The crew talked all about fishing freshwater and saltwater as well as other fun outdoor topics including how to work with some of the fishing brands you love and trust on the water.
Event Host: Home Run Fishing Charters and Lodge
Presenters: Frontier Sales & Marketing
Confluence Writers Summit
Event Sponsors:
Grundens
Bubba
Okuma
SPRO/Gamakatsu
Arctic Ice
Nomad Design
Z-Man
Flying FIsherman
Marmot
Soft Steel
FishLab
Garmin
Nomad Design Tackle
GAME CAM PHOTO CONTEST
Send your best game/trail cam photo to: [email protected] to enter to win a Betionol SD Card Reader with a Bonus 32GB SD Card! Entries will be voted on by the Texas Fish & Game audience with a new winner every 4 weeks!
*One photo per person may be entered per 4 week contest period.
*Entries must be from a true game/trail camera and must be stamped with detailed camera information.
*Participants must reside in the United States of America.
*One winner will announced every 4 week period.
*Photos will be publicly shared and voted upon via engagement metrics.
*Photo entry participants release the use of their photo for purposes of this contest and its promotions.