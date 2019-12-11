Readers Share Multiple Personal Hog Attack Stories

Back in 2017 my then husband Sam and I were hunting on our lease at Sergeant. A 125 pound boar came out and I took a shot at it well I jumped when I shot and it hit him just below the jaw and he ran off. My husband stepped out of the blind to go see where the hog had ran to and at that point the boar charged him. Sam kept running and changing direction trying to get away from him but he kept charging! I was finally able to get a shot and kill him after Sam was clear. It was horrible and could have been worse. Since that day I no longer walk to my blinds and I carry a pistol in the woods.

Brenda C HughesBass

On Dec. 29 2001 I was lighting a fire in the Rizzo cane poles. We were burning marsh. I went back in to light the fire, and a wild boar about 300 pounds was in the smoke just feet in front of me, and was charging me. . As I stood up to shoot it, I tripped over some dead grass and Rizzo canes, and the gun went off, and shot me in the left foot. The bullet went thru and hit the hog. They later killed it, and found a part of the bullet that traveled though my foot. I had surgery, and was very lucky to still have a foot, or even be alive. The bullet hit ¼ inch from the main artery in my foot. I was over an hour boat ride from town, and could have bleed out.

Don Jose

I grew up in the backwoods of Newton County. As a child I spent a lot of time playing in the woods. My cousin and I were about 10 and 12 years of age. We were out in the woods one day and spotted some cute baby

pigs. We each picked one up planning to keep them as pets. The piglets were squealing of course. We heard snorting and blowing with the sound of something coming through the brush at us. Within a minute the Sow was

rushing toward us. We started running as fast as we could. And as quickly as we ran the Mama was closing in on us. I prided myself on being able to run fast but I promise you, pigs are faster. One of us had

the good sense the drop her pig. The other followed suit. Mama took abrief second to nose around on her babies to check them out. I am convinced those brief seconds saved us.

Angelina Primeaux

Thanks for sending me your Wilderness Wednesday” report about the woman being killed by hogs near Anahuac. People need to know that’s reality.

I’ve written several times that growing up in east Texas and spending much significant time in the Big Thicket along Beach Creek, my mentor, Uncle Josh Munro told me, “There are many things in the woods that can hurt you, Little Jack, but hogs can kill you … and eat you.

John Jefferson (Award-winning outdoor writer)