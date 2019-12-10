TPWD Holding Flounder Meetings Tonight!

AUSTIN- The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is seeking public input on potential changes to the recreational and commercial flounder fishery for the 2020-2021 license year.

TPWD is considering a wide variety of tools for helping manage flounder populations. The Coastal Fisheries Division’s resource monitoring data shows a long-term population decline for flounder. Although there were substantial changes made to flounder regulations in 2009 and 2014, these regulations only yielded small short term improvements.

Overall, there is a long-term decline in both recreational and commercial landings. Therefore, tools like a decrease in the bag limit, an increase in the minimum size limit, area closures, time closures, and gear restrictions are being considered.

Scoping meetings are being held on the coast for the public to attend to voice their opinions and ask questions. If you are unable to attend, please send your feedback to [email protected].