Crab Baits with the Snafu Rig

Crab Baits

The Snafu isn’t a rig commonly seen along the Gulf Coast, which is no wonder since it’s main use is for tautog fishing in the northeast Atlantic. So, why might we be interested in this rig? Because tautog and sheepshead feed in similar manners, and if you want to slam the sheep, this rig will come in handy. In a nutshell, all you have to do to make a snafu is tie a very large dropper loop in the end of your line, snip it in the middle so you have two single-line droppers, and tie a hook to either end. Ultimately, all you need is two hooks dangling at the same length, on two separate leaders that then attach to a single main leader. Why bother? Because sheepshead, like tog, love crunching on crab baits. The only problem is, when you hook a small crab on one side the fish regularly grab the other side, crunch the shell, suck out the meat, and never get the hook into their mouths. With a snafu, you can hook the crab like so:

There are a few key items to bear in mind, when fishing with a snafu. First off, thread the hooks in and out through the “knuckles” where the crab’s legs attach to get a solid purchase without splitting the shell. Secondly, remember that this rig is for bottom fishing, only. You can’t offer a realistic drifted presentation, nor let the crab swim alive with a snafu. Finally, this isn’t always the best rig in the world to use in an inlet with a raging current, as again, it just doesn’t look very natural. But if you want to target sheepshead on a wreck, near bridge pilings, or on the outside of a rock jetty, this one can be a killer.