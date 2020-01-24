FISH & GAME PHOTOS – February 2020

Axis Deer
San Antonio
Rodie Pankratz took down this axis while hunting just north of San Antonio.
Crappie
Lake Houston
Six-year-old Carson Goodrich had a great time crappie fishing with his dad, Loren, on Lake Houston.
Black Drum
Undisclosed
Thirteen-year-old Connor Hoffman shows off a 50-pound black drum that he caught in an undisclosed location.
Flounder
Rockport
Brad Brumback caught this nice flounder while fishing at Rockport.
Flounder
Port Bolivar
Darren Pyfer of North Richland Hills caught this flounder near Port Bolivar.
Redfish
Sabine Lake
Ten-year-old Jackson Adix caught this redfish while fishing on Sabine Lake with his Paw Paw.
Redfish & Trout
Galveston Bay
Levi Macaluso caught these fish during a West End Anglers Kidfish 2 tournament, on Galveston Bay, to with first (for the red) and third place (the trout). His twin brother Luke is in the background.
Whitetail
Rusk County
Seven-year-old Grayson Holland got his first deer of the season while hunting in Rusk County.
Whitetail
Harrison County
Weston Keith, 8, took his first deer while hunting with his mother, Diedra Keith in Harrison County.
