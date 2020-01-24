FISH & GAME PHOTOS – February 2020

Axis Deer

San Antonio

Rodie Pankratz took down this axis while hunting just north of San Antonio.

 

Crappie

Lake Houston

Six-year-old Carson Goodrich had a great time crappie fishing with his dad, Loren, on Lake Houston.

 

Black Drum

Undisclosed

Thirteen-year-old Connor Hoffman shows off a 50-pound black drum that he caught in an undisclosed location.

 

Flounder

Rockport

Brad Brumback caught this nice flounder while fishing at Rockport.

 

Flounder

Port Bolivar

Darren Pyfer of North Richland Hills caught this flounder near Port Bolivar.

 

Redfish

Sabine Lake

Ten-year-old Jackson Adix caught this redfish while fishing on Sabine Lake with his Paw Paw.

 

Redfish & Trout

Galveston Bay

Levi Macaluso caught these fish during a West End Anglers Kidfish 2 tournament, on Galveston Bay, to with first (for the red) and third place (the trout). His twin brother Luke is in the background.

 

Whitetail

Rusk County

Seven-year-old Grayson Holland got his first deer of the season while hunting in Rusk County.

 

Whitetail

Harrison County

Weston Keith, 8, took his first deer while hunting with his mother, Diedra Keith in Harrison County.

 

