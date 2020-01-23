Houston Safari Expo Kicks Off

The Houston Safari Club Foundation (HSCF) will hold its Worldwide Hunting Expo and Convention, Jan. 24-26 at the George R Brown Convention Center in Houston.

The Friday night banquet will feature Don Felder, renowned as a former lead guitarist of The Eagles, one of the most popular and influential rock groups of our time.

Don is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, having been inducted with the Eagles back in 1998, and was also inaugurated into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville in 2016 and the Florida Artists Hall of Fame in 2017.

Felder spent 27 years with the Eagles, who have sold over 150 million albums worldwide to date and own the fine distinction of recording the top-selling album of all time-Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975), which has sold over 38 million copies (and counting). Co-writer of such hit songs as “Victim of Love,” “Those Shoes,” and his most popular co-creation, “Hotel California”.

The Saturday night Houston Safari Club Foundation banquet features comedian Tom Papa.

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country finding success in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage. Tom is the Head Writer and regular performer for the legendary radio show, “Live From Here”, heard regularly by the 2.6 million fans of the weekly radio show.

HSCF’s Annual Worldwide Hunting Expo and Convention, themed TOGETHER 2020, is a three-day experience featuring hunting and fishing outfitters, gear, clothing, firearms, artwork, jewelry and more.

Don’t miss the banquets and auctions-exciting events offering opportunities to meet and greet fellow hunters and win incredible auction items.

From staff reports