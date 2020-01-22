Important Elk Research Boosted

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation allocated more than one million dollars in funding to further elk-related scientific research in 2019. Those funds leveraged an additional $6.3 million in funding from other partners.

“Our mission to ensure the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat and our hunting heritage would ring rather hollow without the constant infusion of up-to-date scientific research,” said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer.

So far in 2019, RMEF provided funding for 33 different research projects in California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. There are also three projects of national benefit.

Below are a few examples of RMEF’s 2019 research endeavors:

California – Northern California elk population and recruitment

Colorado – Impact of increasing human recreation on declining calf recruitment

Idaho – Response to motorized roads & trails

Montana – Effects of wildfire on forage and distribution

North Carolina – Great Smoky Mountains monitoring, connectivity & management

New Mexico – Effects of Mexican wolves on habitat use

Oregon – Southern Blue Mountains distribution

South Dakota – Cow survival in the Black Hills

Utah – Factors limiting population growth in the Book Cliffs

Washington – Assist with construction of hoof disease research facility

Wisconsin – Effects of wolves on population dynamics

Wyoming – Determine migration pattern of Targhee herd in Greater Yellowstone Area

National – Chronic Wasting Disease Alliance applied research grant program

“It is imperative that we continue to work with partners on many fronts and in different locations, as we have for years, to gather all the quantified knowledge that we can about issues impacting elk and elk habitat,” added Henning.

Source: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation