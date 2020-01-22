Important Elk Research Boosted

January 21, 2020
January 22, 2020

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation allocated more than one million dollars in funding to further elk-related scientific research in 2019. Those funds leveraged an additional $6.3 million in funding from other partners.

“Our mission to ensure the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat and our hunting heritage would ring rather hollow without the constant infusion of up-to-date scientific research,” said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer.

So far in 2019, RMEF provided funding for 33 different research projects in California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. There are also three projects of national benefit.

Below are a few examples of RMEF’s 2019 research endeavors:

  • California – Northern California elk population and recruitment
  • Colorado – Impact of increasing human recreation on declining calf recruitment
  • Idaho – Response to motorized roads & trails
  • Montana – Effects of wildfire on forage and distribution
  • North Carolina – Great Smoky Mountains monitoring, connectivity & management
  • New Mexico – Effects of Mexican wolves on habitat use
  • Oregon – Southern Blue Mountains distribution
  • South Dakota – Cow survival in the Black Hills
  • Utah – Factors limiting population growth in the Book Cliffs
  • Washington – Assist with construction of hoof disease research facility
  • Wisconsin – Effects of wolves on  population dynamics
  • Wyoming – Determine migration pattern of Targhee  herd in Greater Yellowstone Area
  • National – Chronic Wasting Disease Alliance applied research grant program

“It is imperative that we continue to work with partners on many fronts and in different locations, as we have for years, to gather all the quantified knowledge that we can about issues impacting elk and elk habitat,” added Henning.

Source: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation

 

1 Comment

  1. Shannon Kilpatrick says:
    January 22, 2020 at 10:47 am

    It’s ironic to see an article on elk funding in other states while our own TPWD maintains a policy of eradicating elk on public lands. I would appreciate feedback and opinions from others on this subject.

    Reply

0
