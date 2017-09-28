Fly Patterns for the Texas Coast

$19.95

Texas has enormous saltwater flats, channels and bays. Over the years, a number of fly-fishermen have developed flies uniquely effective in these waters. Fortunately, Greg Berlocher has performed a real service for Texans and those who come here with a fly rod. He collected flies from people that he knows fish hard and well, and have developed patterns for their areas. Greg has written this book so that not only is there a color photo of each pattern, but detailed tying instructions. An added treat is that there are hints and tips on where, when and how to fish each pattern. If you fish or plan to fish Texas salt waters, even if you don’t tie, this book is a wonderful reference that should help you further enjoy the sport and catch more fish. –Bernard “Lefty” Kreh