Podcast: Whitetail Biology, CWD, Hunting High Fences and Conservation with Guest Chester Moore

In this episode, Dustin reconnects with Chester Moore Jr., Editor in Chief of Texas Fish & Game magazine and award winning author, blogger, outdoor writer and radio host of his own show, Moore Outdoors . Dustin and Chester have a quite spirited conversation about chronic wasting disease, hunting in high fences, conservation issues in both fishing and hunting and more. This may be one of the best “Dustin & Chester” interviews yet!

TF&G Blog and Newsletter: www.FishGame.com

Chester’s Personal Blog: http://wildlifejournalist.com/

Dustin’s Personal Blog: warnckeoutdoors.com

Dustin’s New Website: http://dustinsprojects.com/

About the Podcast: The Best of the Outdoors Podcast is optimized to bring listeners the best in hunting, fishing, shooting, bowfishing and other outdoor activities. The show is broadcast across a number of different audio platforms and serves as a source of education and inspiration for all things outdoors.

Texas Fish & Game is the largest and most popular outdoor publication in the Lone Star State. No other publication matches our coverage of hunting, fishing, guns, gear, tackle, conservation, outdoor news, and wildlife subjects. Our editorial cadre includes the best outdoor writers in the Lone Star State—all experts in their respective fields. This is the sportsman’s one-stop resource for information and education on Texas’ outdoors.