Razor Dobbs Shoots Big Buck with 10 mm Auto Handgun (Video)

Razor Dobbs handgun hunts an old whitetail buck with his Dan Wesson Silverback 10mm auto using DoubleTap 155 grain TAC-XP ammo. This is a clip from the RAZOR DOBBS ALIVE television series on Sportsman Channel. razordobbsalive.com FaceBook RazorDobbsAlive.

Razor Dobbs is considered one of the most passionate hunters on television. The blood that runs through the veins of hunter Razor Dobbs is full of vibrant emotion and intense passion for the dirt, thorns, tusks and antlers that he relentlessly pursues on a daily basis. A survivor of a wild boar attack and a nearly fatal elephant charge, he lives the highs and perils of hunting that he dreamed about when he was a kid. “Were not walking on a groomed golf course here,” says Razor, “Every hunt is a potential live wire.”

Razor is recognized for being one of the most talented pistol hunters on the planet. The book, The Custom 1911, published by Gun Digest, states that Razor is a “Handgun Hunting Sensation” due to his 20 years of successfully taking a huge number of game including being the first person to kill an African Cape Buffalo with a 10mm auto pistol (Razor has killed two Cape buffalo with the 10mm auto pistol). Razor has taken more big game with the 10mm auto pistolthan anyone. Over the past 25 years of hunting with the 10mm auto, Razor has successfully hunted desert mule deer, elk, whitetail, Cape buffalo, nilgai antelope, zebra, hogs, turkey, waterbuck, wildebeest, red lechwe, gemsbok, springbok, and many other species.

obbs takes the television screen by storm as he hunts tirelessly through bush veldt thorn and desert sand for the ultimate connection with Mother Earth. Each week Outdoor Channel tracks Razor Dobbs Alive from the Americas to Africa where Razor meets up with a coterie of crazy characters. Each episode is its own story about Razor and these odd characters and the situations they find themselves in while hunting big game. Awarded “Best On Air Talent” in 2011, the intensely passionate and humorous Razor holds back nothing back-ever.

TF&G Staff