Podcast: Aguila Cup 2018 Shooting Event and Aguila Ammunition Overview with Guest Kristi Heuring

On this show, Dustin interviews Kristi Heuring from Texas Armament Technologies, distributors of Aguila Ammunition.

They talk about the upcoming Copa Aguila Cup shooting event in June 2018 as well as the a full line of Aguila Ammunition.

This is a dedicated show to the Aguila Cup and TxATAguila Ammunition. Learn more about this shooting event at: https://shootaguilacup.com

Aguila Cup 2018

Sporting Clays, Five-Stand, FITASC, 3-Gun and Rimfire Competitions

Thu, June 14, 2018 @ 12:00 PM — Sun, June 17, 2018 @ 06:00 PM

TxAT, the exclusive North American distributor for Aguila Ammunition will be hosting the inaugural Aguila Cup multi-discipline shooting sports tournament June 14th – 17th, 2018 at Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds in Decatur, Texas. After three successful years of hosting the Copa Aguila in Acapulco and Guadalajara, Mexico, this marks the first year Aguila Ammunition has hosted the tournament on U.S. soil. The four-day event consists of Sporting Clays, Five-Stand, FITASC, 3-Gun and Rimfire.

“After much success of the Copa Aguila in Guadalajara and Acapulco, we’re bringing the same event to the U.S. TxAT is a Texas-based company and we’re excited to host an event in our own backyard,” says Kristi Drawe, Director of Marketing for TxAT/Aguila Ammunition. “We welcome all shooters, as the Aguila Cup will feature a category for every shooting discipline and we look forward to having our friends and industry partners join us in our home state of Texas.”

Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds is a 480-acre family owned and operated facility in landscape rich North Texas. The grounds are complimented by a 5000-sq. ft. well-appointed clubhouse and a rifle/pistol pro-shop. Located just an hour away from the Dallas/Ft. Worth Airport it is most convenient to the DFW metroplex area. The range was established in 2008 with a focus on the shotgun enthusiast featuring 2 NSCA Sporting Clays courses, a Master’s course, Trap, and Skeet. They soon expanded to a full-service range including a standard pistol and rifle range out to 200 yards. The facility also features long-distance steel targets from 250-800 yards. All courses are setup to show the natural beauty of the countryside while facilitating safe shooting. Fossil Pointe has classes for all levels of shooters as they passionately preserve and promote shooting sports of all disciplines with a particular focus for youth, safety, and education.

