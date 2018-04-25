Podcast: Fishing and Hunting Gear Reviews with Host Dustin Warncke

In this episode, Dustin rides solo and reviews a variety of hunting and fishing gear he has used recently and shares his experiences on why anglers and hunters should consider this equipment.

This episode is sponsored by Silencer Shop!

When you shop with Silencer Shop you have access to the Powered by Silencer Shop Network!

> Over 300 Powered by Silencer Shop dealers nationwide

> Quick & Easy Re-Submissions with our S.I.D. Kiosk

> Purchases eligible for Single Shot Trust

>You qualify for a 90-Day Money Back Guarantee

> 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed or receive a full refund (excluding tax stamp)

If you didn’t get it Powered By then you’re missing out on the largest inventory in the industry and the most obvious… error free forms and fast ATF processing!

Demand Powered By! Find your nearest dealer or shop the industry leading inventory at SilencerShop.com

Dustin’s Gear Reviews in Order Mentioned on the Show:

COAST Polysteel 600R Flashlight

COAST FX200 Pocket Knife

Bubba Blade Fillet Knife

Artic Ice Chillin’ Brew, Alaskan and Tundra Series

Mustad Boat Bag

Frio 24/7 Tumbler, 65 quart Hardside, Vault 24 Softside

Vapor Trail Scent’s Vapor Maker & 33 Point Buck Cover Scent

Barnett Whitetail Hunter Pro Crossbow

Grim Reaper Razor Tip X-Bow Broadheads 125 grain in 1 1/2″ Cut Radius

Gold Tip Ballistic 425 Crossbow Bolts

Hill Country Bowhunters 3D Club: www.hillcountrybowhunters.com

G-Box from Gamakatsu (Fishing Tackle Organizer/Case)

Sig Sauer 226 CO2 Air Pistol

About the Podcast: The Best of the Outdoors Podcast is optimized to bring listeners the best in hunting, fishing, shooting, bowfishing and other outdoor activities. The show is broadcast across a number of different audio platforms and serves as a source of education and inspiration for all things outdoors. Host Dustin Warncke is a critically-acclaimed author, outdoor writer for TF&G and other publications, video and audio producer, speaker and blogger who has excelled in many areas of outdoor media.

Texas Fish & Game is the largest and most popular outdoor publication in the Lone Star State. No other publication matches our coverage of hunting, fishing, guns, gear, tackle, conservation, outdoor news, and wildlife subjects. Our editorial cadre includes the best outdoor writers in the Lone Star State—all experts in their respective fields. This is the sportsman’s one-stop resource for information and education on Texas’ outdoors.