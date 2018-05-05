Podcast: NRA Show Coverage in Dallas: Optics, Ammo, Airguns and More with Host Dustin Warncke

On this episode, host Dustin Warncke is back in action at the NRA Show in Dallas, Texas and he talks about airguns, optics, ammo and a new product designed to keep everyone safe in the field or at the range. Thank you as always for listening and telling a friend about the show!

Mentioned on Today’s Podcast:

Tract Optics

Holosun Optics

Crosman/CenterPoint

Norma Ammunition | Tip Strike

Sightmark/Pulsar Optics

Airforce Airguns

Hatsan USA Airguns

G2 Research/Rifle & Handgun Ammo

Timney Triggers

Magpul

Ergo Grips/AR-15 Accessories

Pyramyd Air

Safe Shoot

