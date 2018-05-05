Podcast: NRA Show Coverage in Dallas: Optics, Ammo, Airguns and More with Host Dustin Warncke

On this episode, host Dustin Warncke is back in action at the NRA Show in Dallas, Texas and he talks about airguns, optics, ammo and a new product designed to keep everyone safe in the field or at the range. Thank you as always for listening and telling a friend about the show!
Mentioned on Today’s Podcast:
Tract Optics
Holosun Optics
Crosman/CenterPoint
Norma Ammunition | Tip Strike
Sightmark/Pulsar Optics
Airforce Airguns
Hatsan USA Airguns
G2 Research/Rifle & Handgun Ammo
Timney Triggers
Magpul
Ergo Grips/AR-15 Accessories
Pyramyd Air
Safe Shoot
Lone Star Outdoors Show/Podcast