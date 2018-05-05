Podcast: NRA Show Coverage in Dallas: Optics, Ammo, Airguns and More with Host Dustin Warncke

Podcast: Live at the NRA Show in Dallas, Dustin’s Turkey Hunt, the 2nd Amendment and More with Host Dustin Warncke
May 4, 2018

On this episode, host Dustin Warncke is back in action at the NRA Show in Dallas, Texas and he talks about airguns, optics, ammo and a new product designed to keep everyone safe in the field or at the range. Thank you as always for listening and telling a friend about the show!

Mentioned on Today’s Podcast:
Tract Optics

Holosun Optics

Crosman/CenterPoint

Norma Ammunition | Tip Strike

Sightmark/Pulsar Optics

Airforce Airguns

Hatsan USA Airguns

G2 Research/Rifle & Handgun Ammo

Timney Triggers

Magpul

Ergo Grips/AR-15 Accessories

Pyramyd Air

Safe Shoot

Lone Star Outdoors Show/Podcast

www.dustinsprojects.com 

www.FishGame.com 

Related posts

May 4, 2018

Podcast: Live at the NRA Show in Dallas, Dustin’s Turkey Hunt, the 2nd Amendment and More with Host Dustin Warncke

Read more
May 1, 2018

Podcast: Shotgun Practice, Shooting Sports and Getting Started Shooting with Guests Dave Miller and Dustin Ellermann

Read more
April 29, 2018

Need A Kicker Bass?

Read more
April 25, 2018

Podcast: Fishing and Hunting Gear Reviews with Host Dustin Warncke

Read more
Like 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Need to Subscribe?
0