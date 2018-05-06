Podcast: Interviews Live from the NRA Show in Dallas with Guests Jay Duncan, Tina Jones and Mike Mooty

Podcast: NRA Show Coverage in Dallas: Optics, Ammo, Airguns and More with Host Dustin Warncke
May 5, 2018

In this episode, live from the Dallas, Texas NRA show, Dustin sits down with Jay Duncan from Crosman and they talk about airguns, the Pioneer Airbow and the new hunting laws going into effect in September allowing hunters to use airguns to harvest native game such as whitetail deer. Then, Dustin sits down with Tina Cole and Mike Moody to talk about shooting and hunting in Texas and beyond and getting new shooters started right in the outdoor realm with self defense, situational awareness and license to carry. This is a longer show but the content is solid. Thank you as always for listening!

Mentioned in Podcast:

www.crosman.com 

Connect with Mike: 

https://www.facebook.com/mike.mooty.5

www.GhostTargets.com 

Connect with Tina

https://www.tinasgunacademy.com/ 

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100003810192271 

https://www.facebook.com/funnotfear/

