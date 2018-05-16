Podcast: Fishing for Bass and Catfish and Cross Water Outfitters Fishing Ministry with Guests Terry Tubbs and Dennis Martin

May 14, 2018
fishing podcast

On this episode, Dustin records another mobile podcast at a Cross Water Outfitters fishing ministry event and talks about fishing for catfish, white bass, largemouth bass and other freshwater fishing adventures.

Terry Tubbs is a co-founder of CWO and Dennis Martin is on the leadership board. Both have a deep love for God and fishing and this fishing ministry is a way to do both. This is a very fun show!

Cross Water Outfitters is a fishing ministry based in Central Texas and specializes in jug-fishing for all species of catfish on local Central and East Texas area lakes. Our mission is to reflect the Love of God and Jesus Christ to men and their families through enjoying the great outdoors.

Our main mission is to work as a ministry with US Army veterans who have recently served in Iraq and Afghanistan by introducing them to local fishing excitement and the simple Gospel message. We also host “Friends and Neighbors” events for civilians and others looking to have an new enriching experience with God in Christ. 

Cross Water Outfitters: http://crosswateroutfitters.com 

Connect with Terry Tubbs
https://www.facebook.com/terry.tubbs.5 

Connect with Dennis Martin
https://www.facebook.com/dennis.martin.9256 

TF&G Website: www.fishgame.com 

About the Podcast: The Best of the Outdoors Podcast is optimized to bring listeners the best in hunting, fishing, shooting, bowfishing and other outdoor activities. The show is broadcast across a number of different audio platforms and serves as a source of education and inspiration for all things outdoors. Host Dustin Warncke is a critically-acclaimed author, outdoor writer for TF&G and other publications, video and audio producer, speaker and blogger who has excelled in many areas of outdoor media.

Texas Fish & Game is the largest and most popular outdoor publication in the Lone Star State. No other publication matches our coverage of hunting, fishing, guns, gear, tackle, conservation, outdoor news, and wildlife subjects. Our editorial cadre includes the best outdoor writers in the Lone Star State—all experts in their respective fields. This is the sportsman’s one-stop resource for information and education on Texas’ outdoors.

