Podcast: Fishing for Bass and Catfish and Cross Water Outfitters Fishing Ministry with Guests Terry Tubbs and Dennis Martin

On this episode, Dustin records another mobile podcast at a Cross Water Outfitters fishing ministry event and talks about fishing for catfish, white bass, largemouth bass and other freshwater fishing adventures.

Terry Tubbs is a co-founder of CWO and Dennis Martin is on the leadership board. Both have a deep love for God and fishing and this fishing ministry is a way to do both. This is a very fun show!

Cross Water Outfitters is a fishing ministry based in Central Texas and specializes in jug-fishing for all species of catfish on local Central and East Texas area lakes. Our mission is to reflect the Love of God and Jesus Christ to men and their families through enjoying the great outdoors.

Our main mission is to work as a ministry with US Army veterans who have recently served in Iraq and Afghanistan by introducing them to local fishing excitement and the simple Gospel message. We also host “Friends and Neighbors” events for civilians and others looking to have an new enriching experience with God in Christ.

Cross Water Outfitters: http://crosswateroutfitters.com

Connect with Terry Tubbs

https://www.facebook.com/terry.tubbs.5

Connect with Dennis Martin

https://www.facebook.com/dennis.martin.9256

TF&G Website: www.fishgame.com

