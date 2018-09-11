DeSantis Osprey IWB/OWB Holster

As plastic and Kydex becomes all the rage for holster construction, let us not forget that tried and true leather still does a bang up job at securing your handgun. This DeSantis Osprey holster gives both IWB and OWB options for carry. And it looks downright classy as well.

DeSantis has a longstanding reputation of quality leather holsters for over 40 years. The Osprey is one of their newest editions to their line. The Osprey gives the user the option of a comfortable concealable IWB holster while also allowing OWB carry if you desire.

I’ve been wearing the Osprey with my G19 for a few weeks and found it to be secure and comfortable. I mostly carry IWB style at both appendix and 3 o’clock. The very firm “pull the dot” button IWB strap takes a bit of getting used to, however there is no doubt that it will stay secure. The OWB loops are a special bonus that makes this an easy purchase.

The Osprey allows for adjustable tension with the lower screw. But since it is not a retention level holster I wouldn’t recommend it for public open carry. However out and about the hunting grounds it is a perfect match and comfortable option. It has a non-adjustable FBI cant gives you a slightly faster draw.

I was also pleasantly pleased that the Osprey had enough clearance for my suppressor high XS Sights and it looks like it might even hold a handgun with a mounted RMR on the rear of the slide.

The Osprey is available for dozens of models of major manufactured handguns such as Colt, Sig, S&W, Springfield, Glock, Ruger and more. It is available in tan in right and left handed models for 1.5″ belts. Retail price is listed at $69.99. You can browse through all the options on DeSantis’ site here or purchase from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/2wVI2pO