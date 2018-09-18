Bowers Vers30 Precision Suppressor

Bowers Group, well known for their incredibly robust submachine gun and large bore suppressors, have expanded their offering to the centerfire 30 caliber (and below) users with the Vers30 and Vers30T.

The Vers30T that we tested consists of a lightweight titanium tube with stainless steel baffles weighing in at only 15 ounces without the Versadapt. The standard Vers30 is completely stainless weighing around 25 ounces. If you don’t like the raw titanium finish but still want the weight savings have no fear, you can get it in black oxide finish too. I just wanted something different.

The Vers30 is rated from .17 calibers all the way up to .300RUM. Including of course .300WM, .308, 7.62x39mm, .223 down to a 10″ barrel and smaller calibers. But since it not user serviceable you will not want to shoot filthy .22LR through it. Although with Bower’s excellent customer service record if you did they would probably fix it for you either way. For real – if anything ever goes wrong with the silencer they will repair it for just $20 to cover shipping and insurance. Just recently I sent in our camp’s USS22 suppressors in for a mount upgrade and they sent them back to me with new baffle stacks looking brand new!

The beauty of Bowers suppressors is their thread mounting options. Their Versadapt options cover over 2 dozen thread pitches. See the complete list here: https://bowersgroup.pairsite.com/product/versadapt-inserts-for-aims-mount/

I was surprised to find that the Vers30 had so little blowback that it didn’t cycle my .223 rifle on the “suppressed” setting. This could be in part that it’s a 30 caliber can on a .223, but could also bear witness to a reduced blowback baffle design.

And of course – the obvious: it was quiet. On my Savage 10BA it was completely comfortable. It wouldn’t bother me one bit to shoot it all day without ear protection on. And my chick agreed.

The Bowers Vers30 retails a little under $1,000 while the titanium is a bit above. It’s still brand new and not even listed on their website, so give them a call at (503) 992-8697 or email them at [email protected] to order.