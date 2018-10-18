Missing In Texas (Hundreds)-Many Linked To One Forest

Persons such as hunters and fishermen and women along with average citizens. Texas is as large as most European countries or larger, so it should come as no surprise we have quite a large number of missing persons in Texas.

Many missing persons reports end in tragedy.

January 2017 saw one of the most awful tragedies that anyone can imagine.

Three young men set out to go duck hunting, but nothing could have prepared their loved ones for what was about to unfold. The young men never returned, and a search soon ensued they had launched their boat before daybreak that Friday morning to go duck hunting and their bodies were recovered the next day in a bay near Corpus Christi.

Douglas Moore went deer hunting in Cherokee county and never returned. When TP&W officers found him he had bleed to death from a puncture wound to his leg from the buck he thought was dead. His rifle was found beside his body unloaded. Many missing persons simply seem to vanish into thin air. People such as Hunt county resident and retired firefighter Michael Chambers who disappeared on March 10, 2017. He just simply seemed to have walked away to never be seen again.

Of the 760 missing in Texas 72 are directly linked the Houston (Sam Houston Nat. Forest) area as of June 2018 per the DPS online database. That is 760 missing mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers that their loved ones have no idea where they are.

Everywhere you turn there are missing persons all across the lone star state. Almost daily the news tells of more and more going missing in Texas. The Center for Exploited and Missing Children reported that from Jan. 1 to July 5 2017 117 children went missing in Texas. 117 children, Let that sink in and the total reached 171 before the year ended.

Some disappearances are down right strange and mind boggling. Take the case of the Rogers family. Fred and his wife Edwina seemed to have left their home without a word to family.

The table was still set as if waiting on a meal to be served. When the nephew of the couple reported them missing from their Harris county home Police officers visited the home every day for four days. No sign of the couple until the officers opened the refrigerator and found the couple diced up neatly and placed inside. The son of the couple disappeared the next day and has remained the key suspect but has never been seen again.

Stranger still is the long stretch of road that runs from Houston to Galveston known as “The Texas Killing Fields”. Over 30 young women’s remains have been found along that stretch of I-45. No evidence has been found to point the way to the perpetrator or perpetrators. Not one shred and the FBI and Texas Rangers have been on these cases since the 70’s.

We like to say everything is bigger in Texas and I sure do believe it is. We have huge bass and whitetail bucks to rival anywhere but we also have a lion’s share of missing and the strange.

Jeff Stewart