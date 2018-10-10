Podcast: Fall Largemouth Bass Strategies, Catfish Tactics, Striped Bass Fishing and More with Guest Matt Williams

On this episode, Dustin sits down with Matt Williams, TF&G columnist and freshwater fishing expert. We talk about the fall and winter fishing season, the big shake-up between Bassmaster and Major League Fishing and pro-bass anglers, catfish rod-and-reel and jugline techniques and even striper fishing! Now go out there and have an awesome day in the outdoors!

