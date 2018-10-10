Podcast: Fall Largemouth Bass Strategies, Catfish Tactics, Striped Bass Fishing and More with Guest Matt Williams

Reeler’s Sheild Sunscreen – New Product Spotlight
October 9, 2018
fishing podcast

On this episode, Dustin sits down with Matt Williams, TF&G columnist and freshwater fishing expert. We talk about the fall and winter fishing season, the big shake-up between Bassmaster and Major League Fishing and pro-bass anglers, catfish rod-and-reel and jugline techniques and even striper fishing! Now go out there and have an awesome day in the outdoors!

Read Matt’s Fishing Column Monthly in TF&G: http://www.fishgame.com 

About the Podcast: The Best of the Outdoors Podcast is optimized to bring listeners the best in hunting, fishing, shooting, bowfishing and other outdoor activities. The show is broadcast across a number of different audio platforms and serves as a source of education and inspiration for all things outdoors. Host Dustin Warncke is a critically-acclaimed author, outdoor writer for TF&G and other publications, video and audio producer, speaker and blogger who has excelled in many areas of outdoor media.

Texas Fish & Game is the largest and most popular outdoor publication in the Lone Star State. No other publication matches our coverage of hunting, fishing, guns, gear, tackle, conservation, outdoor news, and wildlife subjects. Our editorial cadre includes the best outdoor writers in the Lone Star State—all experts in their respective fields. This is the sportsman’s one-stop resource for information and education on Texas’ outdoors.

