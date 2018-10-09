Reeler’s Sheild Sunscreen – New Product Spotlight

Fishing is such a fantastic sport. Despite its frustrations, few other activities provide the ease of access, challenges, and beautiful landscapes for all age groups in the same way that fishing does. Because it is an outdoor sport, it does expose you and your skin to the harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun. Reeler’s Shield was specifically designed so anglers of any age can stay protected and can do so with an eco/reef friendly product.

Over 90 percent of all skin cancers are associated with sun exposure or indoor tanning. The incidence of melanoma, one of the most deadly types of skin cancer, has increased over 15% since 1970 and the death rate from it has nearly doubled.

Understanding sunscreens and how they work is important to choosing a sunscreen that is truly effective. Not all sunscreens block both rays. You need a sunscreen that blocks both UVA and UVB as both can harm your skin and both are associated with increased rates of skin cancer. Reeler’s Shield was developed to reflect both UVA and UVB off of the surface of your skin so that your skin stays shielded from sun’s harmful UV rays.

Sunscreens are rated by their sun protective factor or SPF rating. SPF ratings only apply to UVB rays. Unfortunately, the rating system is very misleading. It would suggest that a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 would be twice as good as one of 15. However, an SPF of 15 blocks 93% of UVB rays and an SPF of 30 blocks 97%, an increase of only 4%. An SPF of 50 blocks 98%. Higher SPF values show very little increase on additional effectiveness but may be significantly more expensive. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF rating of 30. Reeler’s Shield is a mineral based (meaning it is eco/reef friendly) broad-spectrum sunscreen with a SPF rating of 30.

Sunscreens consist primarily of two types. Chemically based sunscreens that absorb or filter UV rays and mineral sunscreens that reflect or block UV rays.

Chemical sunscreens consist of chemicals such as oxybenzone and avobenzone, that are effective in filtering UV rays but may begin to breakdown and lose their effectiveness when exposed to UV rays. They can also be absorbed into the body through your skin, be related to skin allergies, and cause hormone disruption in the body. All sunscreens present concerns when used in an aerosol spray because of their absorption possibilities or their direct effect on lung tissues. They also create a mess and are absolutely not eco-friendly.

Mineral sunscreens commonly contain zinc and/or titanium oxide. They are not related to skin allergies, do not break down with exposure to UV rays, have less than .01% of skin absorption and do not cause hormone disruption. Now there are also “Super Zincs” that reflect both UVA and UVB rays while staying friendly to our reefs. Keeping anglers safe and doing so in a way that does not harm the fragile ecosystem we as anglers love, was absolutely key when we developed Reeler’s Shield.

Reeler's Shield comes in a easy to apply pocket sized stick that is easy to carry and is perfect for protecting your face, ears, neck and hands. Reeler's Shield will not burn your eyes like other sunscreens and goes on dry so it will not get all over your tackle and boat.